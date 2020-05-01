Skeletal remains found by hiker on trail on Green Mountain in Colorado identified as missing Lakewood man Eric Pracht

Skeletal remains found on a trail on Green Mountain in Colorado last week have been identified as missing Lakewood man Eric Pracht.
A hiker called 911 on April 23, 2020, after finding the bones on a trail near the intersection of West Alameda Parkway and West Utah Avenue, according to the Lakewood Police.
Eric had been missing since July 23, 2016 when he was last seen leaving his apartment in the area of Alameda and Utah. He was featured as part of Dateline’s “Missing in America” series shortly after he disappeared.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office used dental records to identify the remains as belonging to Eric. Authorities said personal items belonging to Eric, including a handgun, were found at the scene. The cause of death has not yet been determined and the Lakewood Police Department is still investigating.
In a Facebook post, the South Park Ambulance District, Eric’s employer, wrote: “It is with great sadness that we report the death of Paramedic Eric Pracht. Yesterday his remains were found near the south base of Green Mountain in Lakewood. Eric has been missing since July 22, 2016. Eric was an outstanding person and a gifted Paramedic. He dedicated his life to serving others. He will not be forgotten.”
Anyone with information about Eric’s case is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 987-7111.