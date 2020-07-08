Skeletal remains pulled from the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania last week are believed to be 31-year-old Alex Mardis, a Clinton County man who has been missing since October, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to Dateline.

Sergeant Andrew Peters told Dateline that two fishermen found the body Thursday afternoon in the Susquehanna River near Avis, Pennsylvania.

“A body was pulled from the river and it’s presumed to be Alex Mardis,” Sgt. Peters said. “The remains were found in the same area where Alex was last known to be. But we won’t officially know until we get positive identification from the coroner’s office.”

He added that it might take several weeks for the Clinton County Coroner's office to confirm the identity through DNA and dental records.

Sergeant Peters told Dateline that the family members have been notified that the remains found are believed to be Alex.

Alex, who had been living with his grandfather at the time, was last seen leaving the Avis, Pennsylvania home on October 30, 2019, family members previously told Dateline.

His girlfriend told police that Alex grabbed a fishing pole and left to go fishing at the Susquehanna River. His cell phone, which was broken, and his driver’s license, had been left behind at the house.

Alex’s aunt, Tammy Mackey, told Dateline that her father, Alex’s grandfather, does not believe Alex would have gone fishing at that time, even though he is an avid fisherman. They said it had been raining so hard that the river’s water levels were dangerously high and even the Halloween parade had been canceled.

“I don’t believe it for a second,” Tammy said about the idea that her nephew went fishing that day. “He knew better and would not have put himself in danger.”

The same day that Alex disappeared, a water rescue was issued after someone called 911 and reported seeing a man in the middle of the Susquehanna River yelling for help.

State police from Lamar deployed divers and search dogs to the areas around the boat launch in Wayne Township. They found a Muck boot, but no rod or tackle box.

Tammy told Dateline that they have heard rumors of Alex’s lifestyle involving drugs, but said they know him as a kind and loving young man with a good heart.

“He was a good man and he loved his family,” Tammy previously told Dateline. “He loved his cat, Jack, and loved to go fishing, and helped anyone that he could. He had a good heart and was getting his life in order.”

If you or someone you know have information that could help investigators on Alex’s case, call the Pennsylvania State Police Lamar Station at (570) 368-6000.