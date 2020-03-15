Stuck inside? Dateline NBC is here to help...

A lot of you may be stuck indoors, so we thought maybe Dateline could help...
Stuck in the house? Here are some options...
The House on the Hill
About: Karl Karlsen’s wife dies in a house fire. Then his prized horses die in a fire. And his son dies in an apparent accident. How can one man can be so unlucky? Andrea Canning reports.
Full Episode: https://www.nbc.com/dateline/video/the-house-on-the-hill/4114706
Listen to the podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-house-on-the-hill/id1464919521?i=1000467315108
The House on Badger Lane
About: A thump heard by the children in a Carlsbad, California, home one summer morning is the first clue in a shocking mystery involving family secrets. Keith Morrison reports.
Full Episode: https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/video/full-episode-the-house-on-badger-lane-63178309744
Listen to the podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-house-on-badger-lane/id1464919521?i=1000457155530
The House on Sidney's Cove
About: In this Dateline classic, a wife and mother of three disappears without a trace. Could her home’s security cameras hold the key to solving the mystery? Dennis Murphy reports.
Listen to the episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-house-on-sidneys-cove/id1464919521?i=1000457155452
The House on the Lake
About: In this Dateline classic, Keith Morrison reports on one man's extraordinary journey through the courts in upstate New York and his children who stood by him to the end.
Full Episode: https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/video/full-episode-the-house-on-the-lake-62747205711
Listen to the episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/ag/podcast/the-house-on-the-lake/id1464919521?i=1000457327054
The House in the Woods
About: In this Dateline classic, a former hockey player discovers his wife murdered in their own home. His young daughter says she saw a robber, but the killer's true identity turns out to be far more complicated. Andrea Canning reports.
Listen to the episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-house-in-the-woods/id1464919521?i=1000458418043
The House on Pitch Pine Crescent
About: In this Dateline classic, a Toronto family lives in fear as one relative after another is found dead over the years in the same home. Andrea Canning reports.
Listen to the episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-house-on-pitch-pine-crescent/id1464919521?i=1000457155622
Feeling boxed in? We've got you covered...
The Black Box
About: A coroner arrives at the scene of a car wreck to find a woman dead. He becomes suspicious when he notices unusual markings on her face. Was her death really an accident? Andrea Canning reports.
Full Episode: https://www.nbc.com/dateline/video/the-black-box/4130523
The Box
About: Years after a Montana man is found dead, his son dreads what he’ll find when he opens up the box of case files, giving him insight into what really happened. Keith Morrison reports on his journey and the murder investigation that unraveled a revenge plot.
Full Episode: https://www.nbc.com/dateline/video/the-box/4051031
Listen to the episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-box/id1464919521?i=1000457155629
The Music Box
About: When Lisa Ziegert is abducted during her evening shift at a gift shop, local detectives, state police and the FBI work relentlessly to find her. Her family keeps the case in the public eye for decades, until the dogged investigators finally solve the mystery. Andrea Canning reports.
Full Episode: https://www.nbc.com/dateline/video/the-music-box/4094254
Listen to the episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-music-box/id1464919521?i=1000462456633