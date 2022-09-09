Subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe now to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts and you will unlock ad-free listening on every episode, early access to new original podcasts, plus exclusive bonus content.

Click here to start your free trial: apple.co/datelinepremium

Start listening to all episodes ad-free:

Exclusive bonus content:

Listen to the first bonus episode now. Josh Mankiewicz follows up on a story that has stuck with him for a decade. He catches up with Charlie Shunick, who led the efforts to find her sister Mickey, who was murdered in Louisiana in 2012.

Listen ad-free to other Dateline originals: