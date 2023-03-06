IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Who’s Who in The Girl in the Blue Mustang

Meet the people in Dateline NBC’s The Girl in the Blue Mustang podcast.
By Dateline NBC

Meet the people featured in The Girl in the Blue Mustang, Dateline’s new original podcast series. Follow now wherever you get your podcasts.

Michelle O’Keefe — 18-year-old California woman shot to death in her blue Mustang at the Palmdale Park and Ride after returning from a Kid Rock video shoot.

Pat O’Keefe — Michelle’s mother.

Mike O’Keefe — Michelle’s father.

Jason O’Keefe — Michelle’s younger brother.

Raymond Jennings — A security guard at the Palmdale Park and Ride. 

Clint Ehrlich — Autodidactic polymath who watched a repeat of Dateline one night and was troubled.

Jeff Ehrlich — An attorney, who is also Clint’s father.

