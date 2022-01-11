A Postcard from the Field: The Biology DNA Detail at the Las Vegas PD

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
A Postcard from the Field: The Biology DNA Detail at the Las Vegas PD03:02
UP NEXT
A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse02:08
A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company02:46
A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho01:25
No one tells a story like Dateline...02:10
Dateline: The True Crime Original05:03
A Q&A with the Dateline Correspondents03:18
The Flight 93 National Memorial03:20
Meet Susan Schary, Courtroom Sketch Artist04:19
A Postcard from the Field: The Laguna Playhouse03:36
A Postcard from the Field: The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit02:39
A Postcard from the Field: Fort Monroe National Monument02:19
A Postcard from the Field: The Ventura Surf Shop02:03
A Postcard from the Field: The Cowboy – and Cowgirl – Capital of the World02:03
A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Dayton House02:29
A Postcard from the Field: Frank Lloyd Wright's Ablin House02:57
A Postcard from the Field: Milo's Hamburgers00:53
A Postcard from the Field: Frank the Pizza King01:17
FLASHBACK: Dateline visits the Wildlife on Easy Street Bed and Breakfast03:50
A Postcard from the Field: The Biology DNA Detail at the Las Vegas PD03:02
Forensic lab manger Kellie Gauthier describes that when it comes to cold case homicides, one often has to think outside the box to use DNA to help provide investigative leads.Jan. 11, 2022
Now Playing
A Postcard from the Field: The Biology DNA Detail at the Las Vegas PD03:02
UP NEXT
A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse02:08
A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company02:46
A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho01:25
No one tells a story like Dateline...02:10