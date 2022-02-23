IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Echoes in the Canyons

    01:41

  • DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Echoes in the Canyons

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    A Postcard from the Field: The Heart of the Rockies

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Prairie Confidential

    01:49

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: Prairie Confidential

    00:55

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Troubled Waters

    01:58

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: Troubled Waters

    00:52

  • Keith Morrison reads the ‘22 phone book

    00:45

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Biology DNA Detail at the Las Vegas PD

    03:02

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse

    02:08

  • A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company

    02:46

  • A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

    01:25

  • Spirits & Spirits

    02:02

  • No one tells a story like Dateline...

    02:10

  • Dateline: The True Crime Original

    05:03

  • A Q&A with the Dateline Correspondents

    03:18

  • The Flight 93 National Memorial

    03:20

  • Meet Susan Schary, Courtroom Sketch Artist

    04:19

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Laguna Playhouse

    03:36

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

    02:39

Dateline

A Postcard from the Field: The Heart of the Rockies

01:34

While in Salida, Colorado, working on an all-new Dateline, our producers asked some Coloradans what they love about Salida. The answer? Well, you’ll just have to slow down and listen to find out…Feb. 23, 2022

  • DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Echoes in the Canyons

    01:41

  • DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Echoes in the Canyons

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    A Postcard from the Field: The Heart of the Rockies

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Prairie Confidential

    01:49

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: Prairie Confidential

    00:55

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Troubled Waters

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All