Attorney for Former NYPD Officer Accused of Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot Sits Down with Dateline

In an exclusive TV interview, attorney James Kousouros speaks to Dateline about his client, former NYC police officer Valerie Cincinelli, who was accused in an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband. Murder-for-hire charges against Cincinelli were dropped last year and she pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. The interview airs Friday, April 1 on an all-new Dateline at 9/8c.March 29, 2022