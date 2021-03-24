Chad Daybell’s Former Sister-in-Law Speaks Out Exclusively to Dateline NBC

Friday’s all-new Dateline NBC at 9pm ET will feature insiders speaking out about Idaho couple Lori and Chad Daybell, who are facing multiple charges after the remains of Lori’s children were discovered in Chad’s backyard. The special reveals new details on the mysterious deaths of Chad’s former wife Tammy, including an exclusive interview with Tammy’s sister who opens up about finding out from Chad that Tammy had died in her sleep.