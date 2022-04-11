Dateline Friday Preview: Keith Morrison Reports On The Latest Twists & Turns In The Case Of Pam Hupp

On Friday’s new Dateline NBC at 9/8c, correspondent Keith Morrison will report on the latest in the case of Pam Hupp, who was charged last year in the murder of her close friend Betsy Faria. During the two-hour special, Morrison presses prosecutor Leah Askey about her decision to prosecute Betsy’s husband Russ. Hupp is currently serving life in prison for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger, which detectives allege she committed in an attempt to frame Russ.April 11, 2022