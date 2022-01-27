Fort Worth, Texas, investigators desperately search for answers after a 17-year-old high school student is kidnapped and murdered following a Valentine’s Day dance. Josh Mankiewicz reports Friday, January 28 at 9/8c on NBC.Jan. 27, 2022
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: After the Dance
