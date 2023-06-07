IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump indictment includes 7 federal charges stemming from classified documents probe

    DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Bad Intentions

    01:36
    DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Bad Intentions

    00:52

Dateline

DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Bad Intentions

01:36

When a Texas D.A. and his wife are killed two months after a prosecutor’s murder in the same town, law enforcement fears they may be in the sights of a serial killer. Andrea Canning reports Friday, June 9 at 9/8c on NBC.June 7, 2023

    DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Bad Intentions

    01:36
