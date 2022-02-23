DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Echoes in the Canyons

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
When a Colorado mother vanishes on Mother’s Day in 2020, investigators are left with minimal clues until a recording device exposes a potential motive. Keith Morrison reports Friday, February 25 at 10/9c on NBC.
