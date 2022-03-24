A family gathering ends with one man dead, leading to more than a decade of questions — was it suicide or murder? Keith Morrison reports on the latest twist in the case Friday, March 25 at 9/8c on NBC.March 24, 2022
Now Playing
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: In the Light of Day
01:41
UP NEXT
DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: In the Light of Day
00:46
A Postcard from the Field: The Heart of the Rockies
01:34
Keith Morrison reads the ‘22 phone book
00:45
A Postcard from the Field: The Biology DNA Detail at the Las Vegas PD
03:02
A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse