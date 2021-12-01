DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Murder in the House of Gucci
01:38
Share this -
copied
Insiders close to the Gucci family speak out for the first time on network TV about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the former CEO of the fashion empire. Natalie Morales reports Friday, December 3 at 9/8c on NBC.Dec. 1, 2021
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Murder in the House of Gucci
01:38
DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Murder in the House of Gucci
01:00
A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse
02:08
A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company
02:46
A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho