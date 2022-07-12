IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Mystery in South Beach

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Mystery in South Beach

    00:51

  • Get a sneak peek: New 'Dateline' series examines victim’s last day

    04:54

  • A Postcard from the Field: Sounds of Asheville

    01:37

  • A Postcard from the Field: Meet Mr. Gresham

    02:17

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Rock N Roll Highway 67 Museum

    01:50

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Heart of the Rockies

    01:34

  • Keith Morrison reads the ‘22 phone book

    00:45

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Biology DNA Detail at the Las Vegas PD

    03:02

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse

    02:08

  • A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company

    02:46

  • A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

    01:25

  • Spirits & Spirits

    02:02

  • No one tells a story like Dateline...

    02:10

  • Dateline: The True Crime Original

    05:03

  • A Q&A with the Dateline Correspondents

    03:18

  • The Flight 93 National Memorial

    03:20

  • Meet Susan Schary, Courtroom Sketch Artist

    04:19

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Laguna Playhouse

    03:36

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

    02:39

Dateline

DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Mystery in South Beach

01:30

Just days after her wedding, a woman is found dead in an empty warehouse parking lot in Miami. As detectives begin to investigate, suspicious details are uncovered. Dennis Murphy reports Friday, July 15 at 10/9c on NBC.July 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Mystery in South Beach

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Mystery in South Beach

    00:51

  • Get a sneak peek: New 'Dateline' series examines victim’s last day

    04:54

  • A Postcard from the Field: Sounds of Asheville

    01:37

  • A Postcard from the Field: Meet Mr. Gresham

    02:17

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Rock N Roll Highway 67 Museum

    01:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All