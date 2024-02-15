IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Perfect Life
Feb. 15, 202401:42
    DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Perfect Life

DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Perfect Life

More than a decade after a New York mother of three is murdered, the story takes an unexpected turn as a twist emerges that leads to an unforeseen conclusion. Andrea Canning reports Friday, February 16 at 9/8c on NBC.Feb. 15, 2024

