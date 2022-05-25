IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Gunman entered Texas school unobstructed and was not confronted by school police officer, officials say

  • Now Playing

    DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Ranch

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: The Ranch

    00:40

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Detective Story

    01:52

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: Detective Story

    00:59

  • A Postcard from the Field: Sounds of Asheville

    01:37

  • A Postcard from the Field: Meet Mr. Gresham

    02:17

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Rock N Roll Highway 67 Museum

    01:50

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Heart of the Rockies

    01:34

  • Keith Morrison reads the ‘22 phone book

    00:45

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Biology DNA Detail at the Las Vegas PD

    03:02

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse

    02:08

  • A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company

    02:46

  • A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

    01:25

  • Spirits & Spirits

    02:02

  • No one tells a story like Dateline...

    02:10

  • Dateline: The True Crime Original

    05:03

  • A Q&A with the Dateline Correspondents

    03:18

  • The Flight 93 National Memorial

    03:20

  • Meet Susan Schary, Courtroom Sketch Artist

    04:19

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Laguna Playhouse

    03:36

Dateline

DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Ranch

01:23

Three siblings’ lives change when their father is taken hostage in an orchestrated abduction. They open up to Keith Morrison about their ordeal and its stunning conclusion. Airs Friday, May 27 at 9/8c on NBC.May 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Ranch

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: The Ranch

    00:40

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Detective Story

    01:52

  • DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: Detective Story

    00:59

  • A Postcard from the Field: Sounds of Asheville

    01:37

  • A Postcard from the Field: Meet Mr. Gresham

    02:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All