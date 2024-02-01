IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Sleepover

01:21

A devoted mother is found shot to death in her minivan. The case stays cold until old memories resurface and new revelations come to light, dividing her Florida family. Andrea Canning reports Friday, February 2 at 9/8c on NBC.Feb. 1, 2024

