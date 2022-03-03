When a snake breeder is found dead, first responders initially believe his missing anaconda could be to blame. But the investigation reveals a sinister betrayal. Andrea Canning reports Friday, March 4 at 9/8c on NBC.March 3, 2022
Now Playing
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Venom
01:27
UP NEXT
DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Venom
00:52
DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: At the Edge of Town
01:46
DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: At the Edge of Town
00:59
A Postcard from the Field: The Heart of the Rockies