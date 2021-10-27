DATELINE NBC EXCLUSIVE: FAMILY OF MURDAUGH HOUSEKEEPER BREAKS THEIR SILENCE IN FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE HER DEATH

Family members of Gloria Satterfield, a housekeeper employed by prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, speak out for the first time about her death after she fell at the Murdaugh’s household. Gloria’s brother and sister also discuss the recent indictment of Alex for allegedly misappropriating insurance money meant for Gloria’s family. The interview is part of an all-new two-hour Dateline NBC block airing Friday, October 29 at 9 pm ET/8pm CT.Oct. 27, 2021