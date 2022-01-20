IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Evil Paid a Visit 01:44 DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Evil Paid a Visit 00:53 DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Hope Whispers 01:45 DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: Hope Whispers 00:49 DATELINE SUNDAY PREVIEW: Tangled Web 00:46
Now Playing
DATELINE SUNDAY SNEAK PEEK: Tangled Web 02:01
UP NEXT
A Postcard from the Field: The Biology DNA Detail at the Las Vegas PD 03:02 A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse 02:08 A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company 02:46 A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 01:25 No one tells a story like Dateline... 02:10 Dateline: The True Crime Original 05:03 A Q&A with the Dateline Correspondents 03:18 The Flight 93 National Memorial 03:20 Meet Susan Schary, Courtroom Sketch Artist 04:19 A Postcard from the Field: The Laguna Playhouse 03:36 A Postcard from the Field: The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit 02:39 A Postcard from the Field: Fort Monroe National Monument 02:19 A Postcard from the Field: The Ventura Surf Shop 02:03 DATELINE SUNDAY SNEAK PEEK: Tangled Web 02:01
When a beloved firefighter is murdered just outside Sarasota, Florida, investigators discover a twisted tale of secrets, lies and infidelity. Andrea Canning reports Sunday, January 23 at 10/9c on NBC.
Jan. 20, 2022 Read More DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Evil Paid a Visit 01:44 DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Evil Paid a Visit 00:53 DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Hope Whispers 01:45 DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: Hope Whispers 00:49 DATELINE SUNDAY PREVIEW: Tangled Web 00:46
Now Playing
DATELINE SUNDAY SNEAK PEEK: Tangled Web 02:01