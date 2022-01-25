DATELINE SUNDAY SNEAK PEEK: The Woman Who Couldn't Scream
01:13
When grad student Katie Sepich is murdered, her killer leaves behind his DNA. The Sepich family fights for both justice and to get the law on DNA collection changed. Josh Mankiewicz reports Sunday, January 30 at 8/7c.Jan. 25, 2022
