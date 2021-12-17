DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: After the Party

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
SNEAK PEEK - 2021: It's Toast!00:37
Now Playing
DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: After the Party01:36
UP NEXT
DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: After the Party00:41
A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse02:08
A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company02:46
A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho01:25
No one tells a story like Dateline...02:10
Dateline: The True Crime Original05:03
A Q&A with the Dateline Correspondents03:18
The Flight 93 National Memorial03:20
Meet Susan Schary, Courtroom Sketch Artist04:19
A Postcard from the Field: The Laguna Playhouse03:36
A Postcard from the Field: The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit02:39
A Postcard from the Field: Fort Monroe National Monument02:19
A Postcard from the Field: The Ventura Surf Shop02:03
A Postcard from the Field: The Cowboy – and Cowgirl – Capital of the World02:03
A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Dayton House02:29
A Postcard from the Field: Frank Lloyd Wright's Ablin House02:57
A Postcard from the Field: Milo's Hamburgers00:53
DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: After the Party01:36
A 28-year-old dies after hosting a New Year's Eve party. Four years later, a jury must decide if it was suicide or murder. Keith Morrison reports Saturday, January 2 at 9/8c on NBC.Dec. 17, 2021
SNEAK PEEK - 2021: It's Toast!00:37
Now Playing
DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: After the Party01:36
UP NEXT
DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: After the Party00:41
A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse02:08
A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company02:46
A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho01:25