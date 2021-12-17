IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • SNEAK PEEK - 2021: It's Toast!

    00:37
  • Now Playing

    DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: After the Party

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: After the Party

    00:41

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse

    02:08

  • A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company

    02:46

  • A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

    01:25

  • Spirits & Spirits

    02:02

  • No one tells a story like Dateline...

    02:10

  • Dateline: The True Crime Original

    05:03

  • A Q&A with the Dateline Correspondents

    03:18

  • The Flight 93 National Memorial

    03:20

  • Meet Susan Schary, Courtroom Sketch Artist

    04:19

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Laguna Playhouse

    03:36

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

    02:39

  • A Postcard from the Field: Fort Monroe National Monument

    02:19

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Ventura Surf Shop

    02:03

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Cowboy – and Cowgirl – Capital of the World

    02:03

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Dayton House

    02:29

  • A Postcard from the Field: Frank Lloyd Wright's Ablin House

    02:57

  • A Postcard from the Field: Milo's Hamburgers

    00:53

Dateline

DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: After the Party

01:36

A 28-year-old dies after hosting a New Year's Eve party. Four years later, a jury must decide if it was suicide or murder. Keith Morrison reports Saturday, January 2 at 9/8c on NBC.Dec. 17, 2021

  • SNEAK PEEK - 2021: It's Toast!

    00:37
  • Now Playing

    DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: After the Party

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY PREVIEW: After the Party

    00:41

  • A Postcard from the Field: The Historic Citrus County Courthouse

    02:08

  • A Postcard from the Field: Arbor Brewing Company

    02:46

  • A Postcard from the Field: Timberline Adventures in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All