DATELINE WEEKEND MYSTERY SNEAK PEEK: Hope Whispers

After Ellie Green doesn't hear from her mother for a few days following an argument, she begins to worry. Then she learns her mother is dead. But is that the truth? Keith Morrison reports Saturday, January 22 at 9/8c on NBC.
Jan. 18, 2022
