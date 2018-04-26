Feedback
FULL EPISODE: The Cosby Accusers Speak

 

For the first time, 27 of Bill Cosby's accusers joined together in the same room for an exclusive group interview to share their harrowing - and many strikingly similar - stories.

Suspect charged with murder, kidnapping of missing 20-year-old Cody MacPherson Suspect charged with murder, kidnapping of missing 20-year-old Cody MacPherson Suspect charged with murder, kidnapping of missing 20-year-old Cody MacPherson

Crime & Courts
Colorado mother of three Rita Gutierrez-Garcia still missing since going out with friends for St. Patrick's Day

Investigations
Young mother Ebony Giddens still missing after vanishing from her home

Crime & Courts
South Carolina mother of three Ashley Rabon found safe

U.S. news
26-year-old Ashley Rabon still missing from Lexington, South Carolina

U.S. news
Arkansas father Brad Allen still missing more than eight months after vanishing

U.S. news

Do you have a missing person's case you'd like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Cold case spotlight

Could you be the one to heat up a cold case? Read it. Share it. Someone out there knows what happened.

Family searching for answers on the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance of Alyne J. Lawrence Barrick Family searching for answers on the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance of Alyne J. Lawrence Barrick Family searching for answers on the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance of Alyne J. Lawrence Barrick

Crime & Courts
Spalding County Sheriff's Office
Missing Georgia teen Aubrey Carroll returns home 'safe, healthy and unharmed'

U.S. news
Police looking for break on two-year anniversary of Canadian teen Mekayla Bali's disappearance

Crime & Courts
Susan Marable still missing 27 years after seen getting into maroon pick-up truck at Yakima, Washington bar

Crime & Courts
Misfiled case of Carey Mae Parker remains under investigation 27 years later

Crime & Courts
Family at dead end searching for information on missing daughter Krystie Stuart

Crime & Courts

Do you have a cold case you'd like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Keith Morrison Previews: Into the Night Keith Morrison Previews: Into the Night Keith Morrison Previews: Into the Night

News
Suspect charged with murder, kidnapping of missing 20-year-old Cody MacPherson

Crime & Courts
At the Desk of: Shane Bishop, Dateline Producer

Dateline

Otto Warmbier family files suit against North Korea for torture, murder

North Korea
‘We are not going away’: Cosby accusers speak after guilty verdict
Crime & Courts
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in retrial

BREAKING
Special master picked to review items seized from Michael Cohen in FBI raid

Donald Trump
Axon's police body cams could be getting an AI upgrade. Civil rights groups are worried.

U.S. news

Suspect charged with murder, kidnapping of missing 20-year-old Cody MacPherson

Crime & Courts
Colorado mother of three Rita Gutierrez-Garcia still missing since going out with friends for St. Patrick's Day

Investigations
Trump lawyer Michael Cohen negotiated settlement between top GOP fundraiser, former Playmate

Politics News
Federal authorities seize classified advertising site Backpage

U.S. news
Body found in 'shallow grave' identified as missing aspiring actress Adea Shabani

Crime & Courts
