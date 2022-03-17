IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Learn more about Marta Rodriguez

Neida Rivera Santiago shares more her sister Marta, details that helped Arlington PD Cold Case Detective Rosa Ortiz in the investigation of Marta’s disappearance.March 17, 2022

