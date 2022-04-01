Preview of Dateline’s ‘Hit List’

In his first TV interview, John DiRubba speaks out to Dateline NBC about his ex-girlfriend, former NYC police officer Valerie Cincinelli, who was accused in an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband. During tonight’s Dateline at 9 p.m. ET, DiRubba reveals that when he met Valerie’s children for the first time, Valerie told them his name was Mary so they wouldn’t tell her husband. Last year, murder-for-hire charges against Cincinelli were dropped and she pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.April 1, 2022