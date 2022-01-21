The Fight for Change

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
The Fight for Change02:01
UP NEXT
Jane Doe No More04:00
When Sandy Met Teddy02:06
The Search for Stacy Peterson01:36
Stacy Peterson’s Sister Speaks to Dateline About Search for Stacy00:21
DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Infamous00:57
Remembering Denise Hallowell01:47
The Kristin Smart Scholarship01:05
A Legacy, Not An Urban Legend01:43
Remembering Kristin Smart01:41
Cheers to A Girl Named Egypt01:05
Remembering Egypt Covington01:59
A Near Death Experience02:24
Rising Above Love Has Won02:20
The Fight for Change02:01
Donna Palomba tells Andrea Canning about the fight to change the statute of limitation laws in Connecticut in cases where DNA is recovered.Jan. 21, 2022
Now Playing
The Fight for Change02:01
UP NEXT
Jane Doe No More04:00
When Sandy Met Teddy02:06
The Search for Stacy Peterson01:36