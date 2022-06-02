The Search for AJ Hadsell

- Now Playing
The Search for AJ Hadsell02:49
- UP NEXT
Remembering AJ Hadsell01:11
Remembering Leslie Neulander02:00
More from the jurors in the McCutcheon Case03:26
Remembering Dr. Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon03:22
More about the Annie Hester murder investigation03:08
Remembering Annie Hester01:56
The Search for Timmy Wiltsey02:34
Remembering Timmy Wiltsey02:30
Cold Case Spotlight: Tera Smith05:44
Former FBI Profiler Gives Insight to False Allegation Cases01:20
The Redding Community Reacts to the Sherri Papini Case02:31
Pam Hupp’s Neighbor Speaks Out05:03
Pam Hupp's 911 call05:04
Memories of Betsy Faria02:24
A Resolution to honor Linda Collins01:55
Remembering Linda Collins02:02
Isaiah’s Silver Lining01:03
A Saved Voicemail00:51
Black & Missing03:22
- Now Playing
The Search for AJ Hadsell02:49
- UP NEXT
Remembering AJ Hadsell01:11
Remembering Leslie Neulander02:00
More from the jurors in the McCutcheon Case03:26
Remembering Dr. Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon03:22
More about the Annie Hester murder investigation03:08
Play All