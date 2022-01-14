When Sandy Met Teddy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
When Sandy Met Teddy02:06
UP NEXT
Hope and Healing02:10
The Search for Stacy Peterson01:36
Stacy Peterson’s Sister Speaks to Dateline About Search for Stacy00:21
DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Infamous00:57
Remembering Denise Hallowell01:47
The Kristin Smart Scholarship01:05
A Legacy, Not An Urban Legend01:43
Remembering Kristin Smart01:41
Cheers to A Girl Named Egypt01:05
Remembering Egypt Covington01:59
A Near Death Experience02:24
Rising Above Love Has Won02:20
When Sandy Met Teddy02:06
Sandy Murphy tells Keith Morrison how she met Ted Binion by chance at a Las Vegas nightclub.Jan. 14, 2022
Now Playing
When Sandy Met Teddy02:06
UP NEXT
Hope and Healing02:10
The Search for Stacy Peterson01:36
Stacy Peterson’s Sister Speaks to Dateline About Search for Stacy00:21
DATELINE FRIDAY PREVIEW: Infamous00:57