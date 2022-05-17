Watch the Dateline episode "The Day the Music Died" now

Dr. Frank McCutcheon, known simply as “Buddy,” settled in to the little city of Asheville, North Carolina with his wife, Brenda. They chose it, really. Buddy loved the history, the music, the mountains.

He was a plastic surgeon, and Brenda was a nurse. Eventually, Buddy opened his own cosmetic surgery practice there in Asheville, and Brenda managed the office.

They never had any children, but they were content, always keeping busy with other hobbies and interests -- like the music.

In his heart, Buddy was a true musician -- a preservationist of the music that made America.

From instruments to musicians, Buddy knew it all. And he knew all about the people behind that famous line, “the day the music died.”

Which in his case, was a Friday night in July 2016.

It was late. Around 3 a.m.…

Brenda had been asleep upstairs, while Buddy dozed off downstairs in front of the TV.

Brenda said she awoke to a sound like a sharp thunderclap. And then the dog barked, so she rushed downstairs.

And there Buddy was, sprawled on the couch. A gunshot wound to the head.

Brenda called 911. She said he wasn’t breathing. Frantic and worried, she waited for responders.

When detectives arrived, they were unsure of what to make of the scene. A violent crime like this was uncommon in Asheville, and rarely involved a victim like Buddy.

Loved ones remember Buddy as a Renaissance man who was like the glue of the family.

Investigators considered all the possible options. Had Buddy taken his own life? Did home invaders shoot him? Or was it something else altogether?

