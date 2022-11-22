Watch the Dateline episode "The Figure in the House" now

It was the beginning of September 2014. Nan-Yao Su and his wife, Jill, had just returned to sunny South Florida from a trip to Malaysia.

The morning after they returned, September 8th, Nan-Yao shook off his jet lag and headed to his office at the local campus of the University of Florida.

Jill slept in a bit, but was up when their 20-year-old son, Justin, left the house around 9:30 that morning.

A couple hours later, shortly after noon, Justin got a call from his father, who was wondering if he was at home.

Justin told him that he was at work.

Nan-Yao said he had seen something unusual on a remote security camera.

It wasn't much more than a glimpse of a live-feed image of a figure in the house.

But before Nan-Yao could get a good look, the video was disconnected. He thought the figure might be his son, so he called Justin.

It wasn’t him.

But if it wasn't him, who was it?

Nan-Yao asked his son to go home and check on Jill.

Within 15 minutes, Justin arrived at home.

He found the camera just outside the kitchen had been ripped out, and there were just dangling wires left behind.

He checked the living room camera. It was gone, too – more dangling wires.

Justin made his way to his bedroom where he says he thought that something was off.

It was clear to him that someone had been in his stuff.

He was an avid hunter and diver, so he had a collection of knives -- and he noticed right away that some of his blades were missing.

Then, he heard water running in his parents' bathroom.

And there it was -- the bathtub, red to the rim with blood.

His mother's body, floating...

Justin and Nan-Yao remember Jill as a loving and altruistic mother, wife and friend:

