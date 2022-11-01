Watch the Dateline episode "Fire & Ice" now

It was 7:50 p.m. in the lakeside city of Pickering – a suburb outside of Toronto.

On that rainy September 2014 evening, flames were bursting out of Carmela Knight’s garage.

Ana Conely, one of Carmela’s best friends and neighbor, saw the home and immediately called her friend.

Carmela didn’t pick up.

Ana frantically rang Carmela’s mother, Franca, to see if she heard from her.

She hadn’t. Franca and Carmela’s sister Nancy rushed to the home.

When they arrived, firetrucks and ambulances were already at the scene.

Franca ran to the smoldering garage and saw what she thought was a body.

Franca feared the worst. Could it be her daughter?

But no one knew who it was.

Carmela’s husband, David, wasn’t answering his phone either. Was he safe? What about their two children?

Franca and Nancy went to the police station.

There, they found out that David and their two boys were safe. They had been at hockey practice.

The next day, a forensic pathologist confirmed the family’s worst nightmare. The body found in the garage was, in fact, Carmela.

Family and friends remember Carmela as a woman with a heart of gold who was always smiling.

Questions about who killed Carmela -- and why -- swirled in everyone’s minds.

And solving the mystery would become a battle of wits and a race against time…

