Watch the Dateline episode "Killings in a College Town" now

Moscow, Idaho, is home to the University of Idaho. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, students were decked out in game day gear, ready to cheer on the school’s football team, the Vandals.

Noisy parties followed, until a hush settled on student housing around 3:00 or 4:00 a.m.

But that hush would not stay for long. By the next day, November 13, 2022, the news would be everywhere. Four students had been murdered in their home just blocks from campus.

21-year-old Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, also 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.

Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old freshman from Conway, Washington.

And Ethan's girlfriend, 20-year-old junior Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona.

Incredibly, two roommates survived: Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortenson. For reasons that are unclear, they were not hurt.

That night, students received multiple updates from the university, but none of them eased any minds, or made anyone feel safer.

Moscow Police were working the crime scene, but were saying not a word about what they'd found inside.

Not saying a word about who might have done it.

And saying little about what had happened...

