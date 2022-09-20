Watch the Dateline episode "The Last Ride" now

Moriah Wilson was a rising star in the gravel racing world. It’s a competitive endurance sport, a high-mileage mash-up of mountain biking and road racing.

Just 25-years-old, Moriah was the one to watch.

In May of 2022, Moriah traveled from her home in San Francisco to Austin, Texas - where she stayed with a friend before competing in a local race.

On May 11, 2022, Moriah’s friend went out for the evening – leaving Moriah on her own in the tiny apartment above a garage in a back alley.

When the friend returned home a few hours later, she saw Moriah lying on the bathroom floor, covered in blood. The friend called 911.

But by the time paramedics arrived, it was too late.

Moriah Wilson was pronounced dead.

Moriah had been shot, multiple times, right there in the bathroom of that tiny apartment.

It was a year that should have been the highlight of her young life, but now was a tragedy instead.

Those who knew Moriah remembered her as intelligent, hard-working and a gracious competitor.

In a ‘yet-to-be-released’ podcast, recorded a month before her death, Moriah talks about her upbringing and her love for skiing and gravel racing.

While Moriah’s loved ones were left searching for answers, authorities were looking for a suddenly-famous fugitive and the pieces to solve a mystery that millions were following in real time…

To find out what happened, watch the full episode, “The Last Ride” now.

You can also watch on Peacock TV or listen to the podcast.