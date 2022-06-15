Watch the Dateline episode "Murder in Kitchen One" now

Chef Dan Brophy arrived for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon, early on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

The Culinary Institute, also referred to as OCI, was both a school and a restaurant. That Saturday was a test day for students and as a chef and teacher there, Dan had much to prepare.

But just minutes after he got to work, Dan Brophy was shot in the back in Kitchen One. About ten minutes later, a colleague found Dan lying on his back in front of a large kitchen sink. A student called 911.

EMTs soon arrived and pronounced Dan Brophy dead. He was 63.

When investigators examined the scene, they found clues were hard to come by. There were no surveillance cameras inside or outside the school. In Kitchen One, they found only two nine-millimeter shell casings left behind by the killer.

To the officers, the scene looked like an execution.

Detectives notified Dan’s wife Nancy of his death. Word also spread quickly throughout the school and among Dan’s family and friends.

They all had the same question: Who would want to kill Dan Brophy?

Two days after the murder, loved ones gathered at OCI to honor Dan. Hundreds of people came out to the vigil to share memories of Dan and offer condolences to the family.

They remembered him as a kind man who loved learning and teaching:

