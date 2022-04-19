Watch the Dateline episode "The Real Thing About Pam" now

You may think you know the story.

Maybe you watched one of the original reports on Dateline.

Or listened to our hit podcast, The Thing About Pam.

Or perhaps you watched the six-episode limited series by the same name, starring Renée Zellweger available on Peacock TV to binge watch now.

But that’s not where it ends. Because it’s Pam, and anything can happen.

In this new episode, you’ll see what has happened since Pam’s friend Betsy Faria was murdered back in 2011 in Troy, Missouri. The trials, the misinformation, the inconsistencies.

You’ll watch the lengths to which one woman would go to try to implicate Betsy’s husband, Russ, in a murder.

A woman who lured an innocent man to his death.

Listen to the entire 911 call from that incident. You may find the call disturbing, as it includes the victim’s final moments of life, as well as the sound of gunshots.

A former neighbor of Pam’s will provide insight into her experience living in the same neighborhood as the Hupps in O’Fallon, Missouri.

In an interview we’ve been pursuing for years, Keith Morrison talks to Leah Askey, the former Lincoln County prosecutor behind the wrongful conviction of Betsy’s husband Russ Faria.

Betsy’s daughter Mariah talks to Dateline for the first time about the death of her mother and the wrongful prosecution of her stepfather.

Russ Faria remembers the woman whose life is often overshadowed by the stranger-than-fiction events that began with her death: His wife Betsy.

For the latest twists and turns, watch our full episode, “The Real Thing About Pam,” now.

You can also watch on Peacock TV or listen to the podcast of the episode.