Watch the Dateline episode "Siren Song" now

The U.S. Virgin Islands: a small piece of paradise, complete with sandy beaches and impossibly blue water. It was spring break 2021. Tourists were traveling again – every hotel and sailboat booked. Anchored just off the island of St. John was a 47-foot luxury catamaran called Siren Song.

The boat was operated by a man named Ryan and his first-mate and girlfriend, Sarm Heslop.

It was a warm March night. The couple had gone ashore around 6:30 p.m. for dinner. They stayed at a local bar for about an hour and a half before returning to Siren Song.

Ryan told authorities he was woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of the boat’s alarm.

Sarm was missing.

Ryan called 911 dispatch at approximately 2:35 a.m.Officers sprung into action -- immediately searching the dark waters of Frank Bay.

They had no luck finding Sarm. In the morning, the Coast Guard sent out teams by boat and helicopter. They began an urgent marine information broadcast, alerting the public to be on the lookout for a 41-year-old woman who may have gone overboard.

The Coast Guard had no luck, and the radio broadcast did not provide any leads.

Local volunteers jumped into action, too, deploying scuba and drone searches.

Sarm’s friends and family were desperate for answers, trying to make sense of Sarm’s disappearance.

Two of Sarm’s close friends, Vicki Mogridge-Percy and Kate Vernalls, shared more about who she is.

