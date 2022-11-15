Watch the Dateline episode "The Trouble at Dill Creek Farm" now

It’s a farm nestled in the heart of Wisconsin.

A place where years ago children played in the creek and rode their father's prize horses.

Life was good there at the Dill Creek Farm.

Until the violence came, and ripped their family apart.

It was August 2006.

58-year-old pharmacist and farmer Ken Juedes had been murdered. He had been shot twice, at close range.

Ken was found on his bed, unclothed, with bullet wounds to the chest.

And there was something else officials found at the scene, too.

There was a knife sticking through a note and a pillow... And on that note was just one word: Bitch.

Detectives with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department got right to work.

They wondered: maybe that note was not a message for Ken, but for his wife, Cindy...

