Watch the Dateline episode "Venom" now

It was a warm June evening in New Florence, Missouri.

All was still – quiet – as it typically was down the long road that led to the Renick family farm.

And then came the call to the 911 dispatch center.

The woman managed to tell the dispatcher that she came home and found her husband in a pool of blood. But she was unable to compose herself to answer any other questions.

Her brother-in-law, Sam, came running when she called for help. Sam alerted authorities that there was apparently a snake on the loose.

As the ambulance and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department raced towards the farm, they soon realized that it was also home to a snake facility with more than 2,000 snakes that belonged to world-renowned snake breeder Ben Renick.

The calm of that warm June evening had quickly turned to chaos. Ben’s brother Sam thought Ben’s skull had been crushed. Deputies were on the hunt for a possible slithering perp.

Could Ben have been killed by one of his own snakes?

Or was there an even more cold-blooded killer out there?

Loved ones remember Ben as a kind and passionate guy who loved his daughter more than anything.

