Watch the Dateline episode "What Happened to Anton Black?" now

It was a Saturday evening in the small, quiet town of Greensboro, Maryland.

September 15, 2018.

Around 7:00 p.m., two locals were driving home from church when they saw what they said were two boys struggling on the street.

They didn’t think it looked like typical roughhousing, so they called 911 -- trying to help the younger boy who was being held in a headlock by the older one.

What they didn’t know was that the two, 19-year-old Anton Black and a 12-year-old named Xavier, were neighbors who had known each other for years.

Within minutes of the 911 call, an officer arrived.

But something went wrong.

There was a foot chase and a struggle.

Officers pinned Anton to the ground.

Less than 15 minutes later, emergency workers were on the scene attempting to resuscitate Anton on the front doorstep of his home.

But it was too late. Anton Black was dead.

His family was shattered. They felt Anton’s bright future was stolen.

The 19-year-old was a standout athlete – played football, track, basketball.

He was voted homecoming king in high school, twice.

He had plans to attend college, and the prospect of a career in modeling.

Anton Black’s loved ones remember him as a wonderful son, brother and friend who had big dreams and ambitions.

Heartbroken and angry – Anton’s family wanted answers.

How could this have happened?

Dr. Roger Mitchell, former Chief Medical Examiner for Washington D.C. -- who is now head of Pathology at Howard University -- discussed deaths in police custody on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

On August 8, 2022, Anton Black's family held a press conference to announce they’d settled a civil suit against the town of Greensboro, Maryland and other officials for Anton’s death. His family will receive $5 million in damages. The settlement also includes police reforms in Greensboro and the surrounding areas including revisions to Use of Force policies and officer mental health training.

The family’s lawsuit against the State of Maryland and former Chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler continues.