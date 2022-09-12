Who's Who in Internal Affairs

Meet the people featured in Internal Affairs, Dateline's new original podcast series. To hear their stories, listen for free wherever you get your podcasts. Plus, subscribe now on Apple Podcasts to get early access to episodes and unlock ad-free listening.

Heather Garraus – Wife and mother murdered in January 2007.

Ignacio Garraus – Greeley, Colorado police officer. Heather Garraus’s husband.

Shawna Nelson – Ignacio Garraus’s co-worker at the Greeley Police Department.

Ken Nelson – Weld County, Colorado sheriff’s deputy. Shawna Nelson’s husband.