Who's Who in Motive for Murder

Gelareh Bagherzadeh - Graduate student and political activist found murdered in the driveway of her family’s Houston townhome in January 2012.
Ebrahim Bagherzadeh & Monireh Zangeneh - Gelareh’s parents who emigrated to Texas from Iran years before their daughter’s murder.
Cory Beavers - Graduate student and Gelareh’s boyfriend at the time of her murder.
Coty Beavers - Twin brother of Gelareh’s boyfriend, Cory.
Nesreen Irsan - Friend and classmate of Gelareh, married to Coty Beavers.
Robeen Bandar - Friend who was on the phone with Gelareh when she was murdered.
Kathy Soltani - Friend of Gelareh, who became the Bagherzadeh family advocate after the murder.