Meet the people featured in The Seduction, Dateline's new original podcast series. To hear their stories, listen for free wherever you get your podcasts.

Jaime Ramos - A young man who was looking for love but found trouble instead.

Patty Presba - Ron Presba’s wife. Jaime Ramos’s lover.

Ron Presba - Devoted husband and father, who always looked for the good in people.