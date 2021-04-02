IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Who's Who in Killer Role

Meet the people in Dateline NBC's podcast, Killer Role.
By Dateline NBC

Meet the people featured in Killer Role, Dateline NBC's new original podcast series.

Shane Moore - Shooting victim involved in a family dispute about money.

Tucker Reed -Independent film actor. Niece of Shane Moore.

Kelly Moore - Tucker Reed's mother. Sister of Shane Moore.

Carla Tryber - Notary public. Witness to the shooting death of Shane Moore.

Detectives Gabe Burchfiel and Tony Young - Investigators into the death of Shane Moore.

Matthew and Trinity Spickard - Father-daughter filmmakers. Cast Tucker Reed in the role of the killer in their indie film “From the Dark.”

