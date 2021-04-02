Who's Who in Killer Role

Meet the people featured in Killer Role, Dateline NBC's new original podcast series.

Shane Moore - Shooting victim involved in a family dispute about money.

Tucker Reed -Independent film actor. Niece of Shane Moore.

Kelly Moore - Tucker Reed's mother. Sister of Shane Moore.

Carla Tryber - Notary public. Witness to the shooting death of Shane Moore.

Detectives Gabe Burchfiel and Tony Young - Investigators into the death of Shane Moore.

Matthew and Trinity Spickard - Father-daughter filmmakers. Cast Tucker Reed in the role of the killer in their indie film “From the Dark.”