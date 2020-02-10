Woman preparing to host Super Bowl party at Massachusetts home disappears after going out for a walk

Abbie Flynn was preparing to host a Super Bowl party at her home in Gloucester, Massachusetts last Sunday. But when guests arrived, their host was nowhere to be found.
The 59-year-old was last heard from around 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020. According to a statement released by Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley, Abbie, who is known as a wildlife enthusiast, spoke to her son on the phone and told him that she might go for a walk in the area of Farrington Avenue before her friends arrived for the party.
When guests arrived at Abbie’s house around 6 p.m. for the big game, the oven was still warm, but Abbie was gone.
“There was indication that she had been at home, that she prepared for the party, but she was not there,” Chief Conley said.
Abbie’s brother Brian Flynn, who lives in Bermuda, told Dateline he was visiting his son in California on Super Bowl Sunday, when he got the call from Abbie’s husband, Rich, that she was missing.
“As soon as I got the call, my son drove me straight to the airport and I was at her house by 10 a.m. the next morning,” Brian said. “We’re all in shock. This is just heartbreaking for all of us.”
Brian and Abbie grew up in Gloucester, just two miles from where Abbie lives now. Abbie, a retired nurse, met her husband, Rich, at Boston Children’s Hospital, and together, they had three children. Rich is a radiologist in Houston, Texas, and he and Abbie go back and forth between their two homes. Brian added that Abbie’s husband, who was in Houston at the time, flew home to Gloucester immediately when he learned Abbie was missing.
“They have a wonderful life and are just really happy,” Brian said. “It doesn’t make sense that she would just walk away.”
Brian told Dateline that Abbie is an “incredibly dedicated mother” who spoke to her three adult children every day. Two of her children are away at college and one lives in New York, Brian added.
“She spoke to them that afternoon. The day she went missing,” Brian said. “She is the most caring and selfless mother, friend and sister. She’d do anything for any of us.”
Brian told Dateline Abbie has many close friends in both Gloucester and Houston, and that all of them have been coming together to find their friend.
“She’s very much loved,” Brian said. “That’s for sure.”
In a statement released by police, Chief Conley said they are still actively searching for Abbie.
On Monday, the day after Abbie vanished, authorities conducted an extensive search of the area with the assistance of the Gloucester Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Mass State Police, Mass Environmental Police, Gloucester Harbor Master, Rockport Harbor Master and the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.
“They started searching right away,” Brian said. “We understand what authorities have done for us has been spectacular. We’re lucky to have them searching for Abbie.”
The search covered many paths and wooded areas where Abbie went missing, along with a search of the coastline.
A spokesperson for the Gloucester Police Department told Dateline all ground searches have been halted, but a dive team will be dispatched when the weather allows.
Abbie is described as being 5’5” tall, approximately 200 pounds and has brown hair. She was possibly wearing a navy blue L.L. Bean puffer jacket, L.L. Bean boots, blue jeans and a flannel shirt.
If anyone has any information on Abbie’s whereabouts, please call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.