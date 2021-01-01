Do No Harm
Melissa Bright thinks she’s living every parent’s worst nightmare when her five-month-old baby tumbles from a lawn chair and hits his head on the driveway. But after she rushes him to the hospital, a new nightmare begins. The Brights are thrust into a medical and legal system so focused on protecting children from abuse, it has targeted innocent parents. With exclusive audio captured as the events unfolded, this harrowing six-episode series takes you inside the Brights’ fight to hold their family together, against a system that can sometimes do more harm than good. Hosted by NBC News National Investigative Reporter Mike Hixenbaugh, Do No Harm is a co-production of NBC News and Wondery.
Read about other families' struggles with CPS
Episodes
More Reporting
Doctors trained to spot child abuse can save lives. But when they get it wrong, families are torn apart, NBC News and the Houston Chronicle found in an investigation.MORE
Doctors who misdiagnose child abuse can devastate families.
“It’s so crucial that we get this right at the beginning and not after a child has been wrongly taken from parents," a Texas pathologist said.MORE
Other Podcasts
Series collectionsMORE