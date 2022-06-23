In anticipation of the Roe decision, a new photo exhibit pushes for action on abortion access

That photograph is drawn from Ferrato’s landmark book “Living With the Enemy,” which was published in 1991. It made national headlines at the time because it was the first real look at domestic violence in the United States.

The book spans a decade and grew out of an unlikely place. Ferrato had been commissioned by Playboy Japan to photograph a swinger couple — Elisabeth and Bengt — in their home life. Ferrato moved in with them and photographed everything, but what started as one kind of assignment became something drastically different, she said.

One night in 1982, Elisabeth stood up to her husband after getting rid of the drugs in their home in a bid to save their marriage, and Bengt “went berserk on her,” Ferrato recounts. What unfolded in the bathroom was horrific, she said, and Ferrato documented it all with her camera. One of her most well-known photographs shows Bengt striking Elisabeth. That night galvanized Ferrato to shine a light on the scourge of domestic abuse, she said.

“I learned everything I know about domestic violence from being with Elisabeth,” said Ferrato, who has stayed in touch with her in the 40 years since that night. “Elisabeth changed my life far more than I changed hers.”

Both that image and the contact sheet from that night are in the exhibition. That experience also further helped define how Ferrato sees herself as a photographer. Under a self-portrait in the book version of “Holy,” Ferrato wrote, “I became a conflict photographer documenting the war on women.”