Remains identified as missing 27-year-old mother Jamie Haggard

Human remains found near Snohomish, Washington on May 9, 2018 have been identified as belonging to missing 27-year-old Jamie Haggard, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office said in a tweet from their official account on Thursday.

Sergeant Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that on May 9th, a road crew found a suitcase on the side of the road near Downes Road and Fales Road.

The crew placed the suitcase near the curb for collection, and opened it. Human remains were found inside.

Jamie Haggard Lee Haggard

Sergeant Abbott told Dateline that authorities used DNA to identify the remains as belonging to Jamie Haggard, a mother of two who had been missing since June 9, 2016. The cause of death has been determined to have been “homicidal violence.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office is moving forward with a homicide investigation, according to Sgt. Abbott. He said police are at the scene where the suitcase was found to investigate.

In 2008, as Dateline previously reported, Jamie Haggard gave birth to twin daughters, Dylan and Madison Rose, when she was 19 years old. She separated from the girls’ father, Jake Rose, soon after their birth, but the pair remained close and shared custody of the children.

Last month, on the second anniversary of Jamie’s disappearance, Jamie’s father, Arthur “Lee” Haggard, spoke to Dateline, saying he remembers Jamie seeming sad when he saw that ninth of June. She had been having a hard few months, and he was very aware of her depression. Lee said they spent the day together with their extended family.

That, Lee told Dateline, was the last time he saw his daughter.

On June 17, 2016, Lee had not heard from Jamie for over a week, which was not normal, They usually spoke every other day. After reaching out to others, who also hadn’t heard from Jamie that week, Lee decided to go to his daughters home and look for her. There was no sign of Jamie, so he flagged down a Kenmore Police officer who was driving by and reported Jamie missing.

On July 15, 2016, King County Sheriff's Office excavated the backyard of Jamie’s home, but did not locate any remains.

About a year after that, the King County Sheriff's Office posted on their Twitter account to say “new information had led detectives to search section of backyard at house… in Kenmore,” for a “missing woman's body.” A later tweet stated they did not find anything in the second excavation.

Jamie’s daughters Madison and Dylan now live with their father Jake.

“I think about Jamie all the time, and I dream that she's coming home,” Lee said. “Everywhere you go, you think you see someone who looks like her, sounds like her, laughs like her. It's really hard to miss somebody that you raised from day one, just have her yanked away from you.”

If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Jamie Haggard’s death, please contact the King County Sheriff's Office (206) 296-3311.